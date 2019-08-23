Summer Storms Through The Weekend

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are anticipated over the next several days, but some relief is on the way. As we head into September, odds are favoring cooler than normal temperatures, which would signal some warm days, cool night and lower humidity.

FRIDAY: Numerous to widespread showers and storms are anticipated by Friday afternoon. Wind will be light generally under 5 mph from the south and west, but some of the storms could produce some gusty winds. Look for highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows tonight slide into the low 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: More numerous to widespread showers and storms continue through the weekend. It won’t rain constantly, but it’s expected that most everyone will see some rain at some point before all is said and done. Highs remain seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows fall into the low 70s at night.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Chances for scattered showers and storms continue into early next week with highs climbing into the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: Trends are suggesting some drier air could work in, lessening the chance for showers and storms. We’re keeping temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows at night remain in the 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Some drier air looks poised to move our way as we wrap up the end of August into September. That would suggest some cooler nights with warm days and drier air. With lower humidity, chances for rain and storms would remain low. We’ll keep you advised.

