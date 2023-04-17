Sun to start off the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Sun is shining down on us for the beginning of the week. Temperatures are heading back into the low to middle 80s. End of the week brings in the next round of rain for northern Mississippi.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky has been clear and sunny all day. Through the overnight hours, sky conditions are going to stay mostly clear. Temperatures are going to be cool, in the lower 40s. Grab a light jacket if you plan on heading out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

TUES/WED: A few more clear and sunny days will be expected! High temperatures will push into the upper 70s and lower 80s. With the sky staying clear, overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

END OF THE WEEK: Thursday will have more calm conditions. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s, with very light cloud coverage. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Cloud coverage will return on Friday, with the next chance for rain showers. High temperatures on Friday will drop a few degrees in to the upper 70s. There may be a few scattered showers throughout the day, but most of Friday’s rain chance comes in the evening.