Sunday afternoon fire destroys home in Lowndes County

LOWNDES, COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday afternoon fire destroys a home on Woodbridge Place near New Hope.

The fire broke out around noon.

Lowndes County Volunteer Fire District 3 responded and was able to get it under control around 5:15 p.m.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

The owner was not home.

The owner says he received a call from his alarm company, which said they saw flames on their security camera.

Lowndes County Fire says the cause is possibly electric, but it is still under investigation.

