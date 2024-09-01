Sunday afternoon fire destroys home in Lowndes County
Lowndes County Volunteer Fire District 3 responded and was able to get it under control around 5:15 p.m.
LOWNDES, COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday afternoon fire destroys a home on Woodbridge Place near New Hope.
The fire broke out around noon.
There were no injuries or fatalities.
The owner was not home.
The owner says he received a call from his alarm company, which said they saw flames on their security camera.
Lowndes County Fire says the cause is possibly electric, but it is still under investigation.