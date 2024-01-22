Sunday afternoon fire destroys Lowndes County home

The Lowndes County District 3 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Blasingame Drive in Lowndes County.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family’s Sunday afternoon was interrupted after their home caught fire.

The Department received the call around 12:30 this afternoon to a major fire at a single-family home.

Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says they believe the owner was working on the car when the car caught fire and spread to the house.

The home was completely destroyed, but there were no injuries or fatalities.

Firefighters worked roughly 2 hours to put the fire out.

