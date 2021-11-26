Sunday cold front keeps mild temperatures at bay

SUNDAY: Temperatures once again climb into the high 50s but an early morning cold front prevents any further increase from happening. Thankfully there is no significant rain chance expected this time around with our cold front, although you can never rule out a stray sprinkle. Low temperatures drop into the mid to low 30s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will not begin to rebound until Tuesday, but once the rebound happens look for temperatures to make a study climb into the 70s by the turn of the weekend. No rain chance is in the forecast at least for the next few days and partly cloudy skies may give way to more sunshine at points during the week.