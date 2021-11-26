Sunday cold front keeps mild temperatures at bay
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Yet another cold front looks to make its way through the area Sunday night, keeping temperatures below 60 until at least next Tuesday. Skies remain partly cloudy throughout most of the week with intermittent clearing possible. For the first time in a while no significant rain chances are in the forecast for the next 7 days.
SATURDAY: Temperatures climb into the high 50s during our afternoon hour but 60 degree temperatures remain out of our grasp at least in northern Mississippi. Mostly cloudy skies tag along but no rain chance accompanies the clouds. Lows bottom out in the mid 40s overnight.
SUNDAY: Temperatures once again climb into the high 50s but an early morning cold front prevents any further increase from happening. Thankfully there is no significant rain chance expected this time around with our cold front, although you can never rule out a stray sprinkle. Low temperatures drop into the mid to low 30s overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will not begin to rebound until Tuesday, but once the rebound happens look for temperatures to make a study climb into the 70s by the turn of the weekend. No rain chance is in the forecast at least for the next few days and partly cloudy skies may give way to more sunshine at points during the week.