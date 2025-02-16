Sunday cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold front passed through the overnight hours last night, much colder air will begin to enter the region, setting the stage for some chilly mornings and the potential for some sort of wintry precipitation Wednesday morning.

TODAY: The cold air behind yesterday’s cold front front will pack a punch! Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s in the early morning hours, but they will dropping throughout the day. We’ll remain dry but mostly cloudy through the day Sunday.

TONIGHT: Expect a chilly evening with some clouds. Waking up on Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 20s.. talk about some weather whiplash!

LOOKING AHEAD: Overall, we will remain pretty chilly this week with morning lows sitting around freezing and afternoon highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s. We are watching our next weathermaker for Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning. We are still a couple of days away, but right now it is looking like the potential for some wintry precip. Stay tuned!