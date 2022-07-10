Sunday Forecast, What to Expect Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Typical summertime forecast with highs in the 90s. Shower and storm chances remain in the forecast.

SUNDAY: Drier air follows the surface front passage and we’ll see some gradual clearing. Daytime highs will land in the low 90s with lows near 72. A 20% chance of showers and storms lingers in the forecast.

MONDAY: Continual clearing with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will land in the low to mid 70s with mostly clear skies overhead.

NEXT WEEK: Staying hot with temperatures in the 90s, lows range through the 70s with scattered shower and t-storm chances in the forecast.