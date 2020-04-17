Sunday Rain & Storms

STRONG/SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY

SUMMARY: For the 2nd Sunday in a row strong to severe storms are possible in the region. Some hail could fall during the morning but the bigger action is more likely during the afternoon and evening. The prime zone of severe activity looks to be along and south of I-20 but we’ll have to watch locations farther north, perhaps up to US 82. All modes of severe weather are possible with the afternoon and evening activity. Anywhere from 1/2 to over 3” of rain may lead to more flooding.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds SW to N 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early with sunshine developing during the day. Highs should top out in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds N 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT & SUNDAY AM: Areas of rain and thunder. Lows in the low 50s. Some isolated stronger cells could produce some hail.

SUNDAY: A nearly 100% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 70s. Severe weather is possible in the region, especially along and south of the I-20 corridor. Locations as far north as US 82 may be affected if the system trends northward just a bit so we’ll be watching it closely. Flooding could also be an issue during the day with 1” to 4” not out of the question again.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Another area of disturbed weather is expected to cross the Twin States. More severe weather and heavy rain could occur so stay tune for more details as we get closer.

