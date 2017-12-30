Sunday AM Wintry Mix Possible; Arctic Chill for 2018

***BITTERLY COLD AIR MOVES IN STARTING SUNDAY. BE SURE TO PROTECT YOUR PIPES AND PETS FROM THE HARSH CONDITIONS***

SUNDAY: A light wintry mix of flurries, freezing drizzle, sleet, and freezing rain is possible during the morning hours. Because of this possibility, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight until 11 AM Sunday. Areas south of US-82 have the best chance at seeing some accumulating ice. Keep in mind that elevated surfaces like bridges are more susceptible to accumulating wintry precipitation. As you head out Sunday morning, make sure to use caution as some surfaces may be slick. Temperatures will struggle to around freezing during the late morning. By mid-afternoon clouds will begin to clear, but clear skies coupled with a strong north wind will allow temperatures to drop like a rock. If you’re heading out New Year’s Eve, make sure to bundle up as temperatures will drop into the upper teens by midnight with wind chills in the single digits. As you wake up Monday morning actual air temperatures may be in the mid-teens.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Arctic sunshine is going to be the rule. Highs will struggle to reach the 30° mark and northerly winds will keep it feeling like we’re in the mid-teens. Look for highs in the upper 20s to perhaps the lower 30s. Morning wind chill values will likely be in single digits with some spots seeing values close to zero.

TUESDAY: Skies will remain clear, but high pressure remains over the region leaving the arctic chill. Highs will be close to 32 degrees, but many may not make it above freezing. Wind chills will continue to be an issue for many. Overnight lows remain in the teens.

LATE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the end of the week. Wendesday will see “warmer” highs in the upper 30s with continued sunshine. Thursday will bring slightly cooler temperatures as highs top out in the mid 30s. Friday and Saturday should warm back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows will make it back into the 20s.

