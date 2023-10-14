Sunny and Breezy Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool air is back this weekend thanks to a cold front that passed through this morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy behind the front. Winds could gust around 20 mph at times today. Temperatures only reach the low 70s this afternoon, feeling great outside!

SOLAR ECLIPSE: There is a partial solar eclipse happening today! It’ll begin at 10:35 am, peak at 12:05 pm, and then end around 1:40 pm. About 60% of the sun will be covered by the moon. If you have those special eclipse glasses, take a look at it!

TONIGHT: Cool and breezy with low-level clouds building in. Skies will become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Cool and cloudy. Clouds will keep us stuck in the low 60s all day, but it’ll be dry.