Sunny and Hot Sunday, Rain Chances Stay in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunny, hot weather in-store for your 4th of July. High-pressure returns next week diminishing rain chances and increasing temperatures.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Staying warm with clouds overhead, low temps falling near 73. A 30% chance of showers and t-storms stands in the forecast.

SUNDAY: We’ll see a mix of sunshine and some clouds with highs nearing 90 degrees. The possibility of an isolated shower or t-storm cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will land in the low to mid 70s with clouds sticking around.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Expecting plentiful sunshine on Monday, July 4th with daytime highs reaching the low to mid 90s. We’ll have some clouds too, yet most places look to be staying dry. A slight chance of a shower or t-storm enters the forecast as early as 12pm lasting through the evening.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: High-pressure returns to the Deep South by mid-week limiting rain and t-storm chances. We’ll gradually begin heating back up to the upper 90s with overnight lows staying above 70.