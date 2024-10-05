Sunny and hot weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Morning fog starts off Saturday. It will clear by mid-morning, leaving dry conditions and plentiful sunshine for the rest of the weekend!!

SATURDAY: We have sunshine across the board for this weekend! No rain will ruin any plans, but it will be hot! Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen!! High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, feeling more like the lower 90s. Overnight lows will sit in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Summer temperatures won’t escape us just yet with more sunshine in store! The high temperature will be in the upper 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s.

UPCOMING WEEK: A pattern of clear conditions continues, with very few clouds keeping the warmer temperatures sustained through the start of the week. A cold front will pass through early in the week. This will bring a brief cool-off into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Tuesday and onward. Next week will finally bring a hint at the Fall-like feeling many of us have been waiting for!