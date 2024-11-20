Sunny, breezy, and colder weather rest of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend downward over the next several days with potential for the area’s first freeze Friday night.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a sunny sky with afternoon highs in the 60s with increased winds. Northwest winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 30+ mph at times are likely, so hang on to your hat!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The first of several cold nights. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s area-wide, but with lingering winds of at least 5-10 mph, frost is not expected. A slight “wind chill” factor could also develop.

THU/FRI: Sunny, breezy weather continues as temperatures continue trending down. Highs will be near 60 degrees Thursday but will struggle into the mid 50s Friday afternoon. Friday night brings potential for for widespread frost and the chance of a freeze as high pressure settles in overhead.

WEEKEND: Beautiful weather is in store! Expect lots of sun with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. The 70s are back early next week.