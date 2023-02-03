Sunny but chilly Friday, trending warmer for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Six days of rain and cloud cover are out! Sunny, dry weather settles in for the next few days.

FRIDAY: After starting the day near or below freezing, temperatures will only reach the 40s later today despite the sun returning! Chilly north breezes up to 25 mph will keep the day cold, but at least there will be sunshine.

FRIDAY NIGHT: With high pressure nearby, winds will relax overnight. Temperatures should drop into the middle 20s – noticeably colder than the last week!

WEEKEND: A good supply of sun is on tap both days. Highs will reach the 50s Saturday and into the middle 60s Sunday!

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks quite nice as highs top out in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin increasing Tuesday, and a few showers could arrive Tuesday night. The middle of the week still looks a bit more unsettled as rain & storm chances potentially increase Wednesday or Thursday. For now, too much uncertainty remains to determine exactly which day will feature higher chances for rain. However, with several days of above average temperatures, we’ll need to watch for any potential strong storm threat…stay tuned!