Sunny days, cooler nights ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant days and cool nights highlight the forecast the next few days. Rain chances are back Sunday PM.

THURSDAY: Expect a nearly fully sunny sky with highs into the middle 60s area-wide, with some upper 60s south of US-82. Another breezy day is also expected, with west to northwest wind gusts up to 25-30 mph possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Those winds will relax this evening, leaving a clear and calm overnight with lows in the 36-40 degree range. Some patchy frost is possible in the normally colder, more sheltered spots.

FRIDAY: More sunshine! Expect a less breezy day with high pressure more close by the region.

WEEKEND: Saturday stays pleasant, but clouds will be rolling in by afternoon and evening. Expect a mostly cloudy Sunday, with isolated to scattered showers and storms forming late in the day across west and northwest MS. A few of these could briefly grow strong at times, but we don’t anticipate major severe concerns at this point.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled. A perturbed upper-air flow and plenty of moisture suggest repeated rounds of rain and embedded storms Monday – Wednesday. This isn’t great news for those viewing the eclipse Monday, but there’s still time for the forecast to change…stay tuned!