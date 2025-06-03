Sunny, hot Tuesday ahead of a few showers Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather gets increasingly humid over the next few days, and rain chances slowly return. Storm chances could ram up over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Expect another mostly sunny, slightly hazy day with highs nearing 90 degrees in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another fairly comfortable night is in store as overnight lows drop into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds will build in, and we may see a few showers show up by afternoon as a weak upper low spins over the northeastern Gulf. The best chance for rain Wednesday will be over southern Alabama, Georgia, and northern Florida.

THU/FRI: We’ll remain between the aforementioned upper low in the Gulf and a weak front to the northwest. This will mean limited rain during the day, though a slightly better chance for a few showers could build Friday afternoon or evening.

WEEKEND: The front to the northwest may get a nudge toward the Southeast courtesy of a few upper-air disturbances, and storm chances could accordingly rise as well. There is some concern of severe weather Saturday and/or Sunday if timing lines up just right…stay tuned!