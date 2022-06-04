Sunny, increasingly hot weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warming and sunny, rain chances return next week

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with high temps nearing 87, overnight lows dropping to the low 60s with minimal cloud cover.

SUNDAY: Staying dry and warming with daytime highs reaching the low 90s. A little warmer tomorrow night with low temps landing in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Gradually warming with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs reaching the low to mid 90s with increasing dew points and in turn, greater humidity. Shower chances return mid- week and increase Wednesday through Friday.

-Brylee Brown