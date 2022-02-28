Sunny, increasingly warm week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dreary and rainy weekend, sunny, warm, and dry weather takes hold this week.

MONDAY: As high pressure builds in from the northwest, it will deliver a clear sky and pleasant conditions today. Highs will top out near 60 degrees after a chilly start.

MONDAY NIGHT: Calm winds and a clear sky will help temperatures to drop to near or just below freezing for most spots.

REST OF WEEK: Increasingly warm weather will be the rule for the first few days of March. Daytime highs will wind up in the upper 70s by Friday as sunshine continues.

WEEKEND: Southerly winds will begin ushering in better moisture Saturday, and spotty showers are possible in the afternoon. A slightly better chance for afternoon showers or storms exists on Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s while morning lows only drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.