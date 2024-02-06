Sunny & mild into mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild days and cool mornings will be the tune of the forecast through mid-week. Then, rain becomes likely starting Friday into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Full sun! Expect a sunny sky with highs in the middle 60s and a gentle north breeze – similar to Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays mainly clear overnight, and with calm winds, lows should drop down into the 30s…staying just above freezing. Frost is likely.

WED/THU: Sunshine continues Wednesday, though high clouds may fill in at times. More clouds are expected Thursday, and a couple of showers are possible by Thursday night as moisture increases.

FRI – WEEKEND: The first of several rounds of rain arrives on Friday. Expect occasional rain through the day, but highs stay in the 60s. Widespread, heavier rain arrives much of the day Saturday. Yet another wave of rain is set to move in late Sunday into early next week. Early projections are 1-3″ of additional rain are likely.