Sunny and Quiet the Next Few Days, but Uncertainty Looms

TODAY: Look for a mostly sunny sky. Winds remain from the west and northwest 5-20 mph. Temperatures generally remain in the 60s with a few reaching 70.

TONIGHT: Under a mostly clear sky, lows at night fall into the low 40s and upper 30s. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but seems unlikely.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: A mostly sunny sky is anticipated. Clouds begin to build by Thursday afternoon, but we remain dry. Highs climb into the upper 60s to mid 70s, with lows at night in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Uncertainty remains in how the weekend plays out. Questions loom regarding whether or not the trough will sweep through and carry our system out, and if an area of high pressure to the north and east will break down to allow our storm system to escape. Rain on Friday seems to be a lock. If the trough does sweep through and pull our system out of the area, we’ll see rain on Saturday, ending by Saturday Night. If our storm system becomes cut off from the jet stream and looms over the region, rain would likely continue through much of Sunday before things dry out on Monday.

For now, we’ll anticipate rain on Friday and even into Saturday, and leave low chances for rain on Sunday, though we will not discount the potential for rain perhaps even lasting into Monday, and that the weekend is a total washout. If that were to occur, flooding might be an issue with prolonged rains. This also puts great uncertainty on temperatures in the area. We do believe regardless that rain will end by Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll advertise dry with sunshine on Monday perhaps lasting a few days into next week, though uncertainty in the weekend looms on how this may or may not pan out. Stay with us for the latest.

