SUMMARY: The weekend is looking like it will be mainly partly cloudy, warm, and mainly dry. Humidity levels will gradually increase but higher odds of rain and storms will have to wait until next week. No big weather maker appears to be on the near term horizon for our region.

SUNDAY: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm can’t be totally ruled out, but odds are 10% or less. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with light southerly winds between 5-10 mph. Lows return to the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture will continue to slowly increase across the region as we sit to the W of the surface high pressure located over the SE United States. This will lead to additional showers and storms by next week. For this reason, we’re boosting rain chances Monday – Thursday to around 30-40%. Seasonably warm and humid highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s are likely along with lows around 70.

