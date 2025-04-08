Sunny Tuesday with frost and freeze risk Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A later season cold snap (or two) is on the way this week. In between, rain and storm chances build in Thursday PM.

TUESDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine all day with highs only in the upper 50s to middle 60s and a fresh north breeze – it’ll feel more like late October than early April!

TUESDAY NIGHT: With a clear sky and calm winds, lows will dip into the 30s area-wide. Normally colder spots of NE MS into northern AL could briefly see freezing temps, while most will see some frost potential. Bring in those plants!

WEDNESDAY: April perfection! Highs will top out near 70 degrees w/plenty of sunshine.

THU/FRI: Thursday continues the spring warmth w/highs back in the low to mid 70s ahead of another front. Scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and early evening, and a few storms could briefly reach severe limits with hail or gusty wind. Behind Thursday’s front, expect another chilly Friday with highs struggling to reach the low 60s. Friday night brings another limited frost risk w/overnight lows dropping at least into the upper 30s.