Sunny, warm, breezy Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures ramp up into the 80s Tuesday afternoon ahead of a brief rain chance Wednesday. Storms look to build in over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Ahead of a weak front, temperatures will reach the lower 80s by afternoon as westerly breezes increase to 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Some clouds will build in overnight, and a shower or two could show up closer to daybreak.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated, brief showers are possible for the first half of the day. Clearing is expected by afternoon as highs drop back into the 70s.

THU/FRI: We should have a relatively quiet end to the week w/highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEEKEND: Saturday still looks to bring scattered showers as a “primer” system moves through the region. Sunday, a stronger front approaches the region with showers and storms arriving Sunday night. Some of these could bring a severe weather risk, so stay tuned for more updates & specifics.