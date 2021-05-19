Sunny & warm pattern setting up

SUMMARY: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm weather is going to settle into the region and keep us nice and quiet for the next week or so. It’ll be a good stretch of weather for outdoor activities, chores, or anything else. Humidity levels look to remain tolerable through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with just a slight chance of an evening shower. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy SE winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs from the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows in the low 60s.

