Sunny & warm weekend ahead

SUMMARY: High pressure coming in from the Carolinas will give our region lots of sun, heat, and dry weather through the weekend and into nearly next week. Humidity levels are going to remain tolerable but you still need to plan on some heat. Use lots of sunscreen and drink plenty of water. Some isolated to scattered storms could return by the middle of next week.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid to low 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy SE winds 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY – TUESDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs from the upper 80s to low 90s each day with overnight lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. The chance of a few storms will return during the heating of the day. Highs around 90 with lows around 70.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App