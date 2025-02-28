Sunny weekend before storms next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunshine and mild temperatures are in store for this weekend, just in time for the start of Meteorological Spring on Saturday, March 1st! By early next week, showers and strong storms will return.

TODAY: The sunny and dry pattern continues to repeat itself! It will be a pleasant end to the week. The high temperature will rise into the lower 70s Friday afternoon, with overnight lows in the lower 40s. There will be no shortage of sunshine, so get outside and enjoy the spring-like conditions!

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a mild and sunny start to the weekend. The high temperature will rise into the lower 70s, with overnight lows just above freezing in the 30s. Clouds will build into our area on Sunday, with a slight drop in temperatures associated with a weak cold front. Sunday’s high will reach the lower 60s.

UPCOMING WEEK: Isolated showers are possible throughout the day Monday, before showers and storms arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is an increasing potential for some storms to become severe, so stay weather aware and check back as we continue to keep you updated through early next week. Temperatures will notably drop to end the week, as a strong cold front will pass associated with the storms.