Sunshine for the next several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clearing out the clouds tonight, bringing in more of the sun for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be increasing a little more each day towards Easter Sunday and early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Moving in from the NW, a High pressure system will help clear out the rest of the cloud coverage tonight. Temperatures tonight will be dropping and getting chilly, into the upper 30s. May need to send the kids onto the bus with an extra layer.

THUR/FRI: Continuing the climb through the temperatures, upper 60s Thursday and low/mid 70s Friday. A clear sky and lots of sun will continue through the end of the week. Friday morning will remain chilly, with Thursday’s lows in the upper 30s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Warming up! Upper 70s to lower 80s throughout your Easter weekend. Conditions should be really nice for any of those egg hunts or relay races. Overnight low temperatures will be much more tolerable and mild, ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.