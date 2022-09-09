Sunshine on tap next week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Rain showers and storms over the weekend make way for brief cooling and lows in the 50s heading into next week.
SATURDAY: More chances for scattered storms prevail across the region. Highs hit the mid 80s while lows hover around 70.
SUNDAY: The high for Sunday matches that of Saturday in the mid 80s. Lows hit the upper 60s, while chances for scattered showers persist.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front Monday brings lows into the 50s while highs hover around 80. Clearing skies and lack of rain chance afterward will helps highs get back up close to 90 by Friday.