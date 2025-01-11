Sunshine returning Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday’s winter storm is out, and we’ll have some sunshine Saturday!

REST OF SATURDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing to the lower 40s for most areas. Temperatures may hold in the 30s closer to the higher snow cover north.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It’s looking COLD! If the sky can remain clear, temperatures may reach the teens closer to the snowpack north. Otherwise, low temperatures will dip into the 20s.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: The day starts clear, but clouds will increase Sunday evening ahead of a weak disturbance along the Gulf Coast. It may send enough moisture northward for a few showers Sunday night and early Monday, but the more widespread rain should be closer to the coast. Monday should bring gradually decreasing clouds with highs staying in the 40s.

