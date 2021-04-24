After some periods of heavy rain late Friday night and Saturday, sunshine will return by Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s before our next chance of rain by the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Any pop-up storm activity will exit by dinnertime, leaving us dry overnight. Clouds will gradually clear out as temperatures fall into the low and mid 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Sunshine returns for Sunday and early next week as temperatures warm back up. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will build back into the area on Wednesday with a few late-day sprinkles or showers not out of the question. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We could see a round of showers or storms sometime on Thursday or Thursday night. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Rain exits by Friday morning as cooler air moves in. Morning lows will be in the 50s on Friday with highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to start off the weekend with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

