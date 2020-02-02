Super Bowl LIV: Live updates, highlights, scores, performances

Watch the leaked Super Bowl ads
The Super Bowl is the biggest advertising event of the year. With the game regularly drawing over 100 million viewers, advertisers are eager to get those eyes on their products, and are willing to drop millions of dollars for a 30-second spot. The ads have become an event unto themselves, with campaigns launching weeks before the game is even played. In recent years, companies have begun leaking their own ads or even making trailers for the ads in an effort to get the most bang for their buck. Check out all the leaked ads and trailers here, including the presidential campaign ads for President Trump and Michael Bloomberg.
Richard Sherman arrives in Kobe Bryant jersey
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman arrived at the stadium in a Kobe Bryant jersey. Sherman wore the jersey backwards so that the name Bryant wouldn’t be hidden under his coat.
Chiefs are 1 point favorites
The betting odds for Super Bowl LIV wavered slightly in the the two weeks leading up to the game, but have mostly held steady. The Chiefs are currently 1 point favorites. The over/under stands at 53.5 after originally opening at 54.5.
Super Bowl returns to Miami
The last time Miami hosted the Super Bowl was 10 years ago. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. The Saints were down 10-6 at the beginning of the third quarter, but, in what is considered one of the gutsiest play calls in Super Bowl history, managed to recover a surprise onside kick to start the second half.