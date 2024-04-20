Super Bulldog Weekend brings economic boost to Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The MSU baseball game kicks off Super Bulldog Weekend, the biggest weekend in the spring for Starkville.

MSU baseball and other events draw huge crowds every year to the town, and if you haven’t booked your room yet, well.

“Last year for Super Bulldog weekend, our hotels were sold out and they are again this year,” Hunt said.

Paige Hunt is the Director of Tourism at the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

She said the increase in tourism means money in the pockets of Starkville business owners and workers and a big, budget boost for the city.

“We know that the visitors that are coming and spending the weekend are spending a lot of money and are spending those dollars and they are leaving those tax dollars behind to benefit the city of Starkville. It’s a green economy, right? So the visitors are coming in spending the money and then leaving and not using the services that those taxes help pay for,” Hunt said.

Campus BookMart store clerk Pam Minyard said her store is ready for the rush.

“Already, we’ve been a little bit busy this morning so we are getting ready. We’re cleaning up and getting everything restocked so that we are ready for everybody to come find something. We’ve got something that they are going to want,” Minyard said.

Although the weekend can be busy, Minyard enjoys the experience.

“I actually love the crazy that happens on game weekends and weekends like this weekend where people will be coming to town to connect and be together, whole families are spending their vacation here this weekend so it’s exciting to be a part of that,” Minyard said.

Along with the Mississippi State/Auburn baseball series, the football team will be hosting its spring game.

