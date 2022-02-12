Superintendent search begins in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School leaders in Oktibbeha County begin the search for a new Superintendent.

During a special called meeting Friday, the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Hazard Young Attea Associates, ( HYA), to help them conduct the search.

HYA is tasked with finding a replacement for Dr. Eddie Peasant, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

The firm will meet with school board members to find out what qualities and qualifications they are looking for in a superintendent.

They will also ask for input from parent and community groups, and other district stakeholders through focus group meetings and community surveys..

HYA will assist the District in coming up with a salary package and will develop a short-list of candidates.

Surveys should be coming in the next 2 weeks.