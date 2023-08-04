Supersized Mega Millions Jackpot an Estimated $1.35 Billion

Match 5 jackpot worth $191,000 hit

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – With a $1.35 billion jackpot and more than 100 days since the last big winner, the Mega Millions® drawing [August 4] continues to drive players’ dreams of being asked the ultimate question: “Would you like that delivered as a $1.35 billion annuity or a single check for approximately $659.5 million?”

The jackpot rolled for the 31st consecutive drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, Aug. 1:8-24-30-45-61 and a Mega Ball of 12. The jackpot was last hit in the April 18 drawing for a win of $20 million in New York.

If a player wins Friday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, only behind the game record $1.537 billion jackpot from 2018, and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Additionally, one Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday, Aug. 3, drawing and won $191,991.79. The ticket was purchased from Shell Food Mart #23 on Highway 11 South in Meridian. The jackpot for the Saturday, Aug. 5, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The Saturday, Aug. 5, drawing of the Powerball® jackpot is now up to an estimated $124 million with an estimated cash value of $62.8 million.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter