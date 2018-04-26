Support continues to pour out for Mississippi’s 155th Armored Brigade

FORT BLISS, Tex. (WCBI) – Members of Mississippi’s 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team are now over a month deep in training ahead of their Summer deployment.

The 155th, made up of Mississippi and Kansas Guardsmen are in the middle of battle drills at the crew, platoon, and company level.

- Advertisement -

This training regiment is prepping the brigade for this summer’s deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Currently housed at Fort Bliss, the 155th continues to receive support from back home.

“And the support has been tremendous, and we feel it every day. Every time I see a mail truck, it’s full. Full of packages for our soldiers. If you want to send a package, send one. Send a letter. They rely on that and I know you rely on that,” says 155th ABCT Commander, Col. Robert Ferguson.

The 155th will next head to Fort Irwin, California before eventually landing in Kuwait.