KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over half a dozen people are being questioned after a shootout in Kemper County, that has a Clay County connection.

Surveillance video shows two men shooting at each other with several other people standing around.

One man almost gets caught in the crossfire.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Chevron on Highway 45 in Scooba last night.

WTOK reports investigators believe the gunfire started after an argument at East Mississippi Community College.

Sheriff James Moore says a woman called some friends and relatives in Clay County and asked them to help solve a problem.

Moore believes at least nine shots were fired and four vehicles hit by bullets.

“Basically, you have two individuals exchanging gunfire at each other, and it was just a wild array of gunfire. Why nobody was not killed or injured? I don’t know,” says Moore.

No one was injured.

At last report, no formal charges have been filed in the investigation.

This post contains contributions from WTOK.