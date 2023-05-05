Suspect accused of shooting MHP Trooper has been captured

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect accused of shooting a Mississippi Highway Patrolman in Bolivar County has been captured.

Stanley Self Jr. was arrested by United States Marshals at an apartment complex in Brandon this afternoon.

Self has been charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

He had been on the run since Tuesday and was the subject of a Blue Alert.

Early reports were that a high-speed chase led up to the shooting incident.

The trooper was shot in the arm and required medical treatment

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, more charges are anticipated.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

