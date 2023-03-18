Suspect arrested in connection to Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- One person is injured in an early morning shooting outside a popular Starkville night spot and a suspect is now in custody.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern at about 12:30 AM Friday.
Starkville police say one person was injured and later flown out of the area to be treated.
There’s no update on their condition.
A vehicle was also reportedly hit by the gunfire.
Friday night, Starkville arrested Ladarius Sanders out of Crawford in connection to the shooting.
Sanders is charged with Aggravated Assault, Shooting into a Dwelling, and two counts of Felony Malicious Mischief.
Starkville Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside Dave’s that carried out into the parking lot.
More arrests are expected.
The shooting remains under investigation.