Suspect arrested in Oxford drive-by investigation

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police responded to a call of “shots fired,” only to learn the suspect continued to shoot from his vehicle, pursuing the victim from a local gas station.

Now, investigators say Xzaien Shipp, 25, is in custody.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened Thursday near Rockette’s One Stop Express on Molly Barr Road.

A caller identified Shipp, of Holly Springs, as the alleged shooter.

Investigators tracked Shipp’s car to Jackson Avenue near 5th Street.

That’s where they found a stolen gun. It’s believed to be the same weapon used in the gas station shooting.

Shipp is charged with Aggravated Assault, Drive by Shooting, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm, among other charges.

His bond is set at $500,000.