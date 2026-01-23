Suspect arrested on aggravated domestic violence in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect has been arrested on a charge of Aggravated Domestic Violence in Lafayette County.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Joshua Jerome Dean of Lafayette County was arrested in connection with an investigation involving a domestic violence incident that involved strangulation.

On January 20, the department received a call for service regarding an assault.

Deputies responded to the scene and spoke to the victim, who was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the assault.

After further investigation, Dean was charged with Domestic Violence- Aggravated Assault.

Bond was set at $50,000.

