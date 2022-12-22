Suspect dies after police respond to call at Walmart in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A suspect is dead after police responded to a Walmart in Richland where investigators said a customer pulled a gun on an employee late Wednesday evening. Officers arrived, shooting and killing the armed suspect.

Police said the store was filled with people doing their Christmas and grocery shopping.

There are many details we don’t know, but according to our statewide news partner, WLBT, it was around 5:45 yesterday when police got a call about a hostage situation at Walmart.

Witnesses on the scene said a female got into a confrontation with a worker in the customer service department.

When Richland police arrived to try and defuse the situation, shots were fired. A female was shot.

One witness described what he saw.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The coroner’s office is still in the process of notifying family members. Walmart closed down after the fatal shooting. No word on when the store will reopen.

We are told the officer involved in the shooting did not receive any injuries. The state Bureau of investigation has now taken the lead on this case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter