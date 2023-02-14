Suspect in custody after standoff at Fitness Factor in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A tense standoff at the Fitness Factor in Columbus led to a frightening hour and a half for the owner and clients.

It was right around lunchtime when 56-year-old Dan Waldrop had some type of alleged altercation with someone who works at the Fitness Factor.

Things immediately spiraled.

Police told us Waldrop pulled a gun and waved it around while people scattered.

Columbus police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and SWAT team members took positions in the parking lot and next door to the Fitness Factor. The parking lot of Towne Square Shopping Center was cleared of civilians. Police took positions, moving shoppers and others to positions of safety.

One by one, the people inside the Fitness Factor walked away unharmed. Police continued to negotiate with Waldrop, eventually forcing his surrender. He is now in custody. Charges are pending. No one was physically injured.

