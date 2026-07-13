Suspect in Fatal Eupora shooting now in custody

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a fatal shooting in Eupora is now in custody.

Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby tells WCBI that Jessie Lamar Sudduth was apprehended at around 3 pm today as part of a joint effort of Eupora Police, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and Webster and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices.

Sudduth was wanted for a shooting death that occurred around midnight last Thursday.

Law enforcement got information that Sudduth might be in the White’s Road area of Weir, and concentrated the search there.

The victim has yet to be publicly identified. Law enforcement believes he was killed in one location and moved to another, and the body was not immediately recognizable.

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