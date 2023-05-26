Suspect in multi-county murder case sentenced on previous charge in Chickasaw County – denied bond in Clay County

OKOLONA & WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in the death of Denasia McGregory had an eventful day in court Friday – actually, 2 courts.

Labrandan Tumblin was scheduled for an arraignment in Clay County Justice Court on a murder charge in connection with McGregory’s death.

She was found in a car in Tupelo, but evidence suggests she was killed in Clay County, and the Sheriff’s Office there has taken the lead in the investigation.

But first there was a little unfinished business in Okolona.

Tumblin had already pleaded guilty to armed robbery in a Chickasaw County case and was set to be sentenced Friday morning.

A Circuit Court Judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Tumblin was returned to Clay County to face charges of First Degree Murder, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Tampering with Evidence.

He was denied bond.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says the nature of this case and the age of the victim have had a profound effect on everyone working it.

“We’ve been so busy the last few days; we really haven’t had a chance to really sit down and process it, but, you know, now that we’re at this stage now; again, my guys, my investigators, Tupelo, Chickasaw County, you know, everybody’s the same way. We’re just kind of in disbelief, because this was a 16-year-old child, you know. I’ve got kids – grandkids – that’s almost that age. So, again, it affects you just like it affects the community.”

Sheriff Scott says Tumblin will probably be taken to Parchman soon. If he’s indicted by the grand jury, he will then probably be brought back to the Clay County Jail for the duration of his trial.