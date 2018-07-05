Suspect in Ohio teen rape and kidnap case captured in Texas; 2 still sought

A nationwide manhunt was underway Thursday for three men suspected of kidnapping and raping teenage sisters in Ohio. On Thursday, authorities arrested one of the suspects, David Ramos Contreras, who had been on the run since last week.

Contreras is one of three suspects who detectives say sexually assaulted the two sisters who are 13 and 14.

“Based on the crime that they’re accused of we would consider them violent offenders so they would be dangerous,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso.

Bowling Green, Ohio police / WTOL-TV

Investigators believe the men are in the U.S. illegally. U.S. marshals and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have joined local police in the manhunt.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped and raped the girls last Thursday. According to police, it happened at a Days Inn, where the teens and their parents were staying at the same time as the men.

Police still haven’t been able to confirm the identities of the two men who are still on the run.

“They had fraudulent immigration paperwork or identifications,” said Mancuso.

Police say the suspect arrested on Thursday was deported from the U.S. in October of last year. He was found hiding under a bed in Lubbock, Texas and will be extradited back to Ohio to face charges.