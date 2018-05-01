Suspect killed during Homeland Security operation

By
CBS News
-
0

Crews work the scene after a Homeland Security operation in San Antonio, Texas, on May 1, 2018.

KABB/NNS

- Advertisement -

A suspect was killed in a San Antonio home on Tuesday morning as federal agents conducted an operation, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports. The agents who conducted the operation are with the Department of Homeland Security.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to CBS News that a shooting took place.

The department said that their officers were not involved with the shooting but were securing the scene.

KENS-TV reports that no Homeland Security agents were injured in the operation.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Report a Typo
SHARE