Suspect killed during Homeland Security operation

A suspect was killed in a San Antonio home on Tuesday morning as federal agents conducted an operation, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports. The agents who conducted the operation are with the Department of Homeland Security.
The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to CBS News that a shooting took place.
The department said that their officers were not involved with the shooting but were securing the scene.
KENS-TV reports that no Homeland Security agents were injured in the operation.
