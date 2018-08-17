Victim airlifted, suspect nowhere to be found after Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting sends a man to the hospital and leaves cops looking for suspects.

Starkville Police say around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at The Block Townhomes on Montgomery Street.

First responders took a gunshot victim to OCH before flying him to another medical facility for further treatment.

Police have yet to release details on a potential suspect or suspects.

If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or submit an anonymous tip through the city’s website: www.cityofstarkville.org/forms.aspx?FID=86