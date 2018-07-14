Suspect Facing Arson And Murder Charges Is Captured

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Winston County man is now in custody for allegedly setting a building on fire killing one person inside.

Winston County deputies captured 50-year-old Fred Eiland around 6:30 Saturday evening on Mount Olive Road in Winston County.

According to Chief Deputy Keith Alexander, Eiland is facing arson, murder and aggravated assault charges.

Alexander said the incident occurred around one o’clock Saturday morning on Gage Street in Louisville.

Four people were inside the building when the fire started.

One person died in the blaze.

“Most the time it’s hard to prove who did it,” said Alexander. “At this one, we have witnesses that saw him there, actually saw him light the match, throw the match into the house and it was more as you would say cut and dry who did it.”

This incident remains under investigation