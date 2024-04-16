Suspect wanted for Family Dollar/Dollar Tree armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You may remember us reporting on an armed robbery that took place at the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree on Tuscaloosa Road in Columbus last Friday.

We now know what that suspect looks like.

A man approached the counter, pretending to buy items by placing them down and showing money.

As soon as the cash register opened, he pulled a handgun from his pocket.

He escaped with $500 and the cashier’s phone.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (662)244-3500, or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151, or submit a tip through the P3 app anonymously.

