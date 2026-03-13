Suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a person in connection to a shooting that occurred on Thursday night.

According to the department, Winston County 911 received a call about a disturbance on Miller Ave around 8:36 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene, and a few minutes later, another 911 call came in stating a person had been shot.

The caller said the victim was being taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly fired shots in the direction of the deputy.

More deputies, Louisville Police, and Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived on scene and searched for the suspect.

The suspect ran into a rural wooded area and has not been apprehended.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

45-year-old Bobby White Jr. has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

White is 5’6 and about 160 pounds and is believed to be traveling in a black 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with Mississippi tag WNJ715.

If you have any information, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

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